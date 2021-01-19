Andy Reid Praises 'Tremendous' Eric Bieniemy Amid Eagles, Texans HC Rumors

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a strong endorsement for the services of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is rumored to be up for several of the league's head coaching vacancies.

"He's tremendous, a leader of men," Reid told The Brian Mitchell Show on The Team 980 on Tuesday. "There's nobody that's a better leader of men than Eric Bieniemy. Nobody. He is tremendous, and for an organization to have him be a part of that and to just take off and run with that is an owner's dream."

To date, Bieniemy has interviewed with six teams for their head coaching positions, including the four that are filled in Atlanta, Jacksonville, New York (Jets) and Los Angeles (Chargers). The 51-year-old has also interviewed with the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans, the latter of which had a star offer a glowing recommendation.

Disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has advocated for Bieniemy to take over the team, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reported that the Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with Bieniemy but have yet to schedule one.

Bieniemy is one of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason and was last winter too. He has been with the Chiefs since 2013, spending five seasons as the team's running backs coach and three as its offensive coordinator. Kansas City has fielded the league's top-ranked offense in two of Bieniemy's three years as OC.