UFC's Conor McGregor Subject of Multimillion-Dollar Personal Injury Lawsuit

A woman filed suit against UFC star Conor McGregor in Dublin, Ireland, for alleged personal injury, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"Dave Coleman, the attorney for the woman, said the suit, over events that allegedly took place in 2018, was filed Monday in the High Court in Dublin, Ireland," Raimondi's report read. "In addition, the woman's mother has also filed suit against McGregor, Coleman said, in a smaller claim."

The exact damages sought by the woman are unclear, but Raimondi described the case as a "multimillion-dollar lawsuit."

Shane Phelan of the Independent in Ireland reported the two suits stem from events in 2018 and that "the nature of the allegations made in the lawsuits cannot be disclosed at present for legal reasons."

Phelan also shared a statement from McGregor's spokesperson, Karen J. Kessler:

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.

"The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

The New York Times' Tariq Panja reported in March 2019 that Irish authorities were looking into an alleged sexual assault from the previous December. McGregor was arrested and questioned in January 2019 and released pending further investigation.

The woman said the assault had taken place at Beacon Hotel in Dublin, and Panja reported McGregor had booked the hotel's penthouse suite for the night before the alleged assault took place.

Panja followed up in October 2019 to report a second woman had come forward to allege McGregor sexually assaulted her in a vehicle outside a pub in Dublin.

Irish authorities have yet to charge McGregor in connection to either case, and Raimondi wrote it's unknown whether the allegations are still being investigated.