Chris Jericho on Mark Henry-Ryback; Kofi Kingston's Injury; Shamrock's AEW Tease

Jericho Praises Mark Henry

AEW star Chris Jericho chimed in Monday night amid the ongoing war of words between Mark Henry and Ryback.

In a tweet, Jericho had nothing but good things to say about The World's Strongest Man:

Ryback, in a series of deleted tweets, claimed that John Cena didn't want to work with Henry because he thought Henry was "the s--ts" and that a WWE producer called Henry a "fat piece of s--t" when he saw him napping before the WrestleMania 29 match between Ryback and Henry, per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Henry responded on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio and debunked Ryback's accusations. Henry talked about how he was the one who helped get Cena noticed initially by bringing his rapping ability to the attention of WWE. He also said he would nap all the time and that his naps were a running joke within WWE.

Additionally, Henry said:

"Sometimes the things that make you better and the things that make the world interesting is a conduit, something that's in between greatness and talent and what do you do to bring them together? In pro wrestling, that is the most important thing in wrestling because you have to have a guy that can lead somebody that's the sh--s and make them somebody that's great one day. We've all had our moments. There was a day when, guys, I hate to say it, I was the s--ts. It sucks to say it but I'll tell you what. At the end of the day, I was pretty f--king good. Even when I was working with people like Ryback, I could take a nap and be better than that mother f--ker any day of the week. Holla at you boy."

Later in his response to Ryback's comments, Henry added:

"You start talking about cutting promos. I'm not cutting a promo. I'm saying this from my soul. I will tear your flesh off bro and that's a promise. I'm not threatening you. I'm just saying as a reactionary thing, if you hit me, there will be hospital time. I'll make sure of it. That's my response to Mr. Ryback and I will never speak on it again because it's a waste of my energy."

Ryback fired off several more tweets in response to Henry, including one in which he called Henry a "paid puppet" to WWE.

Henry has been part of WWE since signing with the company in 1996 at the age of 24, but he is a widely respected veteran, and it isn't often that a bad word is spoken about him.

Ryback has taken issue with WWE since departing the company in 2016, so perhaps the perception that Henry is a company man is something that rubs Ryback the wrong way.

Whatever the case, one of the most respected wrestlers in the business has chimed in on the matter, and he appears to be in Henry's corner.

Kofi Discusses Jaw Injury

During this week's episode of the New Day: Feel the Power podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Kofi Kingston revealed how he suffered a broken jaw.

Kofi noted that a member of The Hurt Business was the culprit:

"Back to when I injured my jaw, so I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander, three weeks ago. A couple of my teeth were chipped. It was fine. It was cool. The point of impact was really sore. So, I thought, 'Okay, it's a bruise or whatever'. The next week, we had a six-man match and everything was fine. A little pain, but not terrible."

Kingston tried to work through it, but he said the injury became a nuisance and expressed his belief that not having live fans in attendance hampered his ability to ignore the injury:

"Then, the next week, right before we went out, it just kept feeling like it was loose. As soon as we get out there to the ring, I'm moving around and now, I'm feeling it kind of come out of place and feel like it wasn't set in.

"I feel like if the fans were there, I wouldn't have felt that [pain]. Throughout the whole match, every time something would happen, where I would get hit or whatever, I would just grab my jaw. The entire match, I'm thinking about it the whole time, but if we had fans there, I'd been not necessarily injured, but been hurt in the match. You just feel the adrenaline of the crowd and it just makes you will your way through it. So, I don't know."

Kofi has not wrestled since the Jan. 4 episode of Raw when he and New Day teammate Xavier Woods defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match.

Last week, Woods wrestled a singles match against T-Bar of Retribution and came out on the losing end. He lost to Retribution's Mace this week as well.

Mustafa Ali cut a promo in which he said he wanted to further hurt Kofi by targeting one of his closest friends in Woods. That suggests New Day may feud with Retribution once Kingston returns.

Neither Kofi nor WWE have given a timetable for his return, but given his penchant for remarkable feats of athleticism in the Royal Rumble match, it would be a huge loss to not have him available for that bout in two weeks.

Shamrock Teases Potential AEW Involvement

Impact Wrestling star Ken Shamrock tweeted Monday about recently meeting AEW President Tony Khan:

AEW and Impact have been working together to some degree in recent weeks with AEW world champion Kenny Omega appearing on Impact and Don Callis and The Good Brothers appearing on AEW Dynamite.

It is unclear what the exact nature of the working relationship between the two companies is, but Shamrock's tweet suggests he may have some interest in working with AEW in the future.

The 56-year-old Shamrock returned to the wrestling limelight in 2019 when he signed with Impact Wrestling, and he has been a big part of the company ever since to the point that Impact inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

Shamrock is best known for starring in the infancy of UFC before moving on to a career in pro wrestling with WWE.

The World's Most Dangerous Man was a WWE Superstar from 1997-99, and he accomplished a great deal during his time in the company, winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships as well as the 1998 King of the Ring tournament.

While Shamrock is nowhere close to being the same performer he was during his prime, he is still in impressive shape, and his name carries plenty of star power.

If AEW is going to bring in anyone else from Impact, Shamrock's name recognition alone could make him worth a look.

