Delonte West Now Working at Rehab Facility He Checked into in September

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former NBA guard Delonte West is now working at the Florida rehab facility Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban helped him enter in September.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, West has a job at Rebound therapy center and has remained in close contact with Cuban, who also helped West reunite with his mother.

TMZ Sports reported in October that Cuban personally picked West up at a Dallas gas station and got him into a treatment facility, where he underwent drug and alcohol detox.

A photo of a seemingly homeless West went viral in September, which is what led to Cuban stepping in and getting him help.

In November, video of West shooting hoops surfaced, which made for a feel-good moment considering where he was just a couple of months earlier:

The 37-year-old spent eight years in the NBA from 2004-12 as a member of the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks. His one season in Dallas was his final one in the league.

The guard appeared in 432 regular-season games and averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Following his NBA career, West continued to play professionally for a time in the NBA G League and in the Chinese Basketball Association.

West was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2004 draft by the Celtics after starring alongside Jameer Nelson at St. Joseph's. The Washington, D.C., native averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his final season at St. Joe's, as the Hawks went 30-2 and made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament before falling to Oklahoma State.

Thanks to help from Cuban and the Florida rehab facility where he is now employed, West is seemingly back on track and has his life together once again.