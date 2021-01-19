Jerry Rice Says He Would Take Joe Montana over Tom Brady in the Clutch 'Any Day'

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press

Jerry Rice said he'd take former San Francisco 49ers teammate Joe Montana over Tom Brady as his choice for a quarterback to win a game in the clutch.

Rice, who won a pair of Super Bowls with Montana leading the Niners offense, said Monday on 95.7 The Game (via TMZ Sports) those type of debates must always be adjusted for era.

"It's a whole different era, and I would go with Montana any day because he was Joe Cool, and he was in an era where he was not as protected," Rice said.

He added:

"I'm going to go with Joe Montana because, like I said, it was a different era. Not taking anything away from what's happening today, but you look at the game today, the way it's played, you look at how receivers are protected. I never thought I would see an era where the running back doesn't have to be on the ground for them to stop the play because this, to me, is supposed to be tackle football."

Although it's fair to wonder the type of numbers Montana and Rice could have put up together in the more pass-dominated modern game, the definition of clutch really hasn't changed over the decades.

Montana finished his career with four Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVP Awards and two regular-season MVPs.

Brady surpassed him in all three categories during his time with the New England Patriots (six titles, four Super Bowl MVPs and three regular-season MVPs), and he has a chance to add to those totals as he continues to play at an elite level following his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That said, both quarterbacks are among the top players in NFL history, and you couldn't go wrong with either one trying to lead your team on a game-winning drive in the final minutes.