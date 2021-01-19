Alexa Bliss Squashes Asuka, Randy Orton's Haunting Promo, More WWE Raw Fallout

2 of 4

Though it felt a lot like Randy Orton had just watched Jordan Peele's modern masterpiece Us, looking like a combination the film's young pyromaniac Pluto and Mr. Wrestling II, there is no denying that he hit the opening promo of this week's Raw out of the ballpark.

And only The Viper could.

A less-experienced or less-talented performer would have ventured way past the line of ridiculousness, making the segment laughably bad. Instead, Orton kept it grounded, thanks to his steady and consistent tone.

Like Bliss, he is wholly invested in what he is doing. He believes his words, understands what management is calling for with this storyline and is delivering it to the best of his ability.

Does that mean he agrees with all of it? Probably not. Some of it is so far out of the realm of ordinary that it would be difficult to imagine the grizzled veteran with roots in old-school wrestling would agree with some of the absurdity of it all.

However, he absorbs the material, strikes the right tone and has delivered beyond expectations. It is further evidence of Orton's greatness as a performer.

Not only can he execute the stories with Edge and Drew McIntyre that he did throughout 2020, but he can also flip a switch and work in the supernatural with The Fiend and Bliss, all while remaining completely believable.

That is the sign of a performer far and above the majority of his peers and another reason why the red brand is incredibly lucky to have The Viper firing on all cylinders during what has been a tumultuous stretch for the flagship show.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if the mask sported by Orton remains a part of his performance or if it is a short-term deal thing to bridge the gap until Bray Wyatt returns in all of his fiendish glory to write the latest chapter in the program.