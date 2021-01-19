NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, P.J. Tucker and Landry Shamet

1 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

In alternate NBA universes, the conclusion to the Harden saga could have been scripted a lot differently.

For starters, the Philadelphia 76ers had "very real" interest in the former MVP, per Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic, though they eventually discovered their "ultimate purpose in the negotiations" was to provide leverage for Houston to maximize its return from Brooklyn.

The Boston Celtics were also "still involved in the later stages of the negotiations," which creates the wildly intriguing question of what the Shamrocks were dangling. One would assume both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were off the table, but what could they have possibly used to hold the Rockets' attention for that long without them?

Finally, Iko and Amick reported the Rockets received "multiple 'big' offers" from teams who weren't on Harden's list of preferred landing spots. While it's anyone's guess as to which teams were involved and what they put on the table, it's fascinating to think of all the possibilities at play.