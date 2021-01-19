NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, P.J. Tucker and Landry Shamet

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, P.J. Tucker and Landry ShametJanuary 19, 2021
James Harden is two games into his Brooklyn Nets career, but the shadow of his blockbuster move to the Big Apple still looms large over the NBA rumor mill.
Given the colossal repercussions of such a massive exchange—which featured four teams, seven players and approximately a gazillion draft picks—it should surprise no one that the trade continues to dominate basketball discussions.
We'll examine the latest revelations here, along with an update on one of Harden's old teammates still residing in Space City.
Stiff Competition in James Harden Sweepstakes
In alternate NBA universes, the conclusion to the Harden saga could have been scripted a lot differently.
For starters, the Philadelphia 76ers had "very real" interest in the former MVP, per Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic, though they eventually discovered their "ultimate purpose in the negotiations" was to provide leverage for Houston to maximize its return from Brooklyn.
The Boston Celtics were also "still involved in the later stages of the negotiations," which creates the wildly intriguing question of what the Shamrocks were dangling. One would assume both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were off the table, but what could they have possibly used to hold the Rockets' attention for that long without them?
Finally, Iko and Amick reported the Rockets received "multiple 'big' offers" from teams who weren't on Harden's list of preferred landing spots. While it's anyone's guess as to which teams were involved and what they put on the table, it's fascinating to think of all the possibilities at play.
P.J. Tucker Open to Trade If One Materializes
P.J. Tucker hasn't masked his displeasure with the fact that he's down to the final season of his contract with the Rockets.
"I wanted to be where I'm wanted," the veteran told reporters in December.
If the 35-year-old feels unwanted in Houston, then one would assume he's looking for the nearest exit. But that's not necessarily the case.
Iko and Amick reported Tucker "is prepared to play for Houston for the season," but he "is not opposed to a trade should one materialize." It's quite possible one will, since The Athletic scribes added that "teams have already made a number of phone calls" regarding Tucker.
The 6'5" forward and part-time small-ball big offers a low-maintenance blend of defensive versatility and perimeter marksmanship (career 36.2 percent).
He'd be an easy addition for any contender in the frontcourt market, and with the Rockets staring at a lengthy rebuild, it feels more likely than not Tucker will eventually be moved for some level of draft considerations.
Nets Tried Shopping Landry Shamet for 1st-Round Pick to Keep Jarrett Allen
Depth depletion became a necessity for Brooklyn to build a Big Three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If the Nets had their way, though, they would've made one fewer subtraction in the frontcourt.
The problem was they lacked the trade assets to do so. They shopped shooting specialist Landry Shamet "pretty hard" in search of a first-round pick, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM), but they couldn't get anyone to budge.
"I talked to two different teams that the Nets offered Landry Shamet to in the last week, attempting to get a first-round pick," Windhorst said. "They were trying to keep Jarrett Allen, as you can imagine."
Without Allen, who went to the Cleveland Cavaliers to nab another future first for the Rockets, the Nets are down to one established center on the roster: DeAndre Jordan. That's obviously less than ideal, so you get why Brooklyn searched for any alternatives.
But to think Shamet could be converted into a first-round pick while shooting career-worst rates from the field (34.3) and three (30.6) was the most optimistic level of wishful thinking.