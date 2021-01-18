Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit Texts, Photos to Female Reporter in 2016

Uncredited/Associated Press

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images," including a photo of an erect penis, to a female reporter in 2016, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan.

At the time, Porter was the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting. He struck up a text conversation with the woman, who subsequently stopped responding when he shared a photo of a bulge in his pants.

Kimes and Passan reported Porter continued to send the reporter messages:

"Porter continued texting her anyway, sending dozens of messages despite the lack of a response. On Aug. 11, 2016, a day after asking her to meet him at a hotel in Los Angeles, Porter sent the woman 17 pictures. The first 15 photos were of the hotel and its restaurants. The 16th was the same as an earlier photo of the bulge in the pants. The 17th was of a bare penis."

Porter confirmed he had taken part in the conversation but denied any of the sexually explicit images were of him, saying instead they had been "kinda like joke-stock images."

Kimes and Passan wrote ESPN first became aware of the messages in December 2017. The woman, however, expressed a level of concern upon "[concluding] her career would be harmed if the story came out."

Through an interpreter, the woman said she now wants to "prevent that from happening again" but prefers to remain anonymous because of any potential repercussions in her home country.

ESPN shared a statement from Mets President Sandy Alderson on the situation:

"I have spoken directly with Jared Porter regarding events that took place in 2016 of which we were made aware tonight for the first time. Jared has acknowledged to me his serious error in judgment, has taken responsibility for his conduct, has expressed remorse and has previously apologized for his actions. The Mets take these matters seriously, expect professional and ethical behavior from all of our employees, and certainly do not condone the conduct described in your story. We will follow up as we review the facts regarding this serious issue."

The Cubs, meanwhile, said they "are not aware of this incident ever being reported to the organization."

According to Kimes and Passan, the woman initially didn't reach out to the Cubs and eventually got into contact with an employee from the team through her employer. The Cubs employee confirmed he had spoken with her and Porter regarding the matter.

Per the report, the initial exchange came during the 2016 postseason, when the Cubs were on their way to winning a World Series: "The employee, she said, encouraged her to use the situation to her advantage. She said he pressed her numerous times on whether she planned to file a lawsuit against Porter."

The two parties spoke again during spring training the following season. The woman said the Cubs employee "became angry" when she referenced possible litigation, though the employee said in both instances he was just listening to her.

The Mets hired Porter in December. He left the Cubs after the 2016 season to become the Arizona Diamondbacks' assistant general manager.

Should Porter's job now be in jeopardy, this wouldn't be the first time the Mets have had to quickly reverse course on a prominent hire. They named Carlos Beltran their manager in November 2019 and moved on in January 2020 amid the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.