Bears Rumors: Cowboys' George Edwards Requested for DC Interview

The Chicago Bears are in the market for a defensive coordinator after Chuck Pagano retired, and they may reportedly turn toward the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Bears have requested permission to interview Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards. Archer explained the Cowboys cannot block the request since it is for a coordinator position but would still like to keep Edwards inside their organization.

While Chicago was just 8-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs, it was hard to blame the defense.

It finished a solid 11th in the league in yards allowed and featured a number of difference-makers, including Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith. The infrastructure is in place for the Bears to once again boast a strong defense in 2021 regardless of who they hire for the vacant position.

Dallas was an ugly 28th in points allowed per game in 2020, so it may seem somewhat unusual that Chicago is turning toward its defensive staff for a potential hire.

However, Edwards was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-19, the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and 2011, and Washington in 2003.

His Vikings led the league in points and yards allowed in 2017 and finished in the top five in points allowed during each of his final five seasons with the team. Chicago is intimately familiar with what he can do considering it is in the NFC North with Minnesota, and it may want to see what he can do on its sideline following this interview.