UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny Odds, Schedule, Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

The UFC keeps the 2021 fight calendar rolling with a rare midweek card featuring Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny on Wednesday from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The card will be the second of three in two weeks for the organization and serves as the lead in to the much anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Chiesa is on a roll with three straight wins over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez and Rafael dos Anjos. Magny is on a three-fight run of his own with wins over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin and Robbie Lawler.

Both have garnered enough momentum to be headlining Fight Night cards without quite getting into title contention at this point. However, the winner is going to be in line for another crack at the prime time in short order.

The rest of the card features mainly intriguing up-and-coming prospects or established veterans looking to get something going. Here's a look at the complete card and some of the biggest fights to watch.