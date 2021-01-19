Steph Curry Drops 26 as Warriors Rally Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

There aren't many more impressive ways to snap a brief losing streak than with a comeback win over the defending champions.

That is exactly what the Golden State Warriors did with a 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday's Western Conference showdown at Staples Center. Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way for the victors, who snapped a two-game skid and improved to 7-6 on the campaign by finishing on an 18-7 run.

Los Angeles saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 11-4 despite a solid showing from Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.



LeBron James still had a chance to win it despite the Lakers' late collapse, but his buzzer-beating three-point attempt did not fall.

What's Next?

The Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, while the Lakers travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

