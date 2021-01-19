    Steph Curry Drops 26 as Warriors Rally Past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, pressures Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    There aren't many more impressive ways to snap a brief losing streak than with a comeback win over the defending champions.

    That is exactly what the Golden State Warriors did with a 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday's Western Conference showdown at Staples Center. Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way for the victors, who snapped a two-game skid and improved to 7-6 on the campaign by finishing on an 18-7 run.

    Los Angeles saw its five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 11-4 despite a solid showing from Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

    LeBron James still had a chance to win it despite the Lakers' late collapse, but his buzzer-beating three-point attempt did not fall.

                 

    What's Next? 

    The Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, while the Lakers travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

