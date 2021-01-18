    Pistons, Heat Hold 'I Have a Dream' Banner Ahead of MLK Day Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons players hold a
    Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    Members of the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons held a banner that read "I have a dream" prior to their game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    The annual holiday is a chance to reflect on King's legacy and how his activism can be applied today. The occasion is particularly meaningful this year in the aftermath of the nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality throughout 2020.

    Many NBA players took part in those protests. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic in August, which sparked similar strikes throughout the league and in other sports.

    "[The NBA] started the conversation and that's a beginning step to change, just addressing what needed to be addressed," Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said, per ESPN.com. "We got to continue to stay on that, obviously. It's easy to go back to feeling like things are normal. A lot of people look up to our sport and our league, so just continue to represent and spread positivity and unity throughout every game."

