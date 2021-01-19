7 Surprise Entrants Who Could Actually Win 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Matches

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is one of the most beloved pay-per-views because it produces so many memorable moments every year.

Ever since WWE started holding men's and women's Rumble matches each year, we have been treated to even more entertaining returns and encounters.

This PPV is also the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania because whoever wins the matches gets to challenge the champion of their choice at the biggest event of the year.

One thing this event is known for is big returns. Whether it's a special appearance from a legend, somebody coming back from an injury or someone returning to the company, these surprise appearances always create a lot of buzz.

Heading into this year's Rumble on January 31, there are several people who could not only make a comeback but also win the whole thing.

Let's take a look at seven men and women who could realistically defeat 29 other Superstars to earn a title shot.