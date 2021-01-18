Robert Griffin III Waived by Ravens After 3 Seasons with Team

Don Wright/Associated Press

Robert Griffin III was among four players waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The 2012 Pro Bowler reacted to the move on social media:

Griffin made 14 appearances for the Ravens over three seasons, throwing for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while running for 139 yards on 32 carries.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec speculated Baltimore is looking to make a clean break from Griffin to focus on other quarterbacks on its roster:

When Lamar Jackson exited the Ravens' divisional-round defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Tyler Huntley ran the offense rather than Griffin.

The 30-year-old's best days are clearly behind him. He hasn't been the same since his electric rookie season, which ended with his knee injury in a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Griffin made 15 starts in 2012 and then 27 total starts over the ensuing six seasons, illustrating how quickly his value fell off.

At this point, the odds are extremely slim another team would sign the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner with the idea of making him the starter. He should get some interest as a backup by virtue of his experience and mobility.

In Baltimore, an injury to Jackson was his only path to the field for meaningful snaps. He wasn't going to overtake the reigning MVP in the depth chart.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now that he's a free agent, perhaps Griffin will look to join a team that doesn't have the same kind of entrenched starter, thus giving him an opportunity to get the No. 1 job as the 2021 season unfolds.