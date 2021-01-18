Ja Morant, Grizzlies Edge Chris Paul, Suns as Devin Booker Struggles

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns may have had a full week of rest heading into Monday's game, but it was no problem for the Memphis Grizzlies, who defeated them 108-104.

After a 7-2 run from the Suns, a pair of free throws from Ja Morant put the Grizzlies in position to tie the game at 98 thanks to a runner from Tyus Jones. Grayson Allen's three-pointer gave the Grizzlies the lead, and he sealed the deal with a pair of free throws with 17.4 seconds to play.

For the 7-5 Suns, Deandre Ayton tallied 18 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 7-6 Grizzlies.

Notable Performers

Ja Morant, PG, Grizzlies: 17 PTS (5-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-8 FT), 10 AST

Brandon Clarke, PF, Grizzlies: 17 PTS (8-13 FG, 1-1 3PT), 5 REB, 2 STL

Deandre Ayton, C, Suns: 18 PTS (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), 16 REB

Chris Paul, PG, Suns: 16 PTS (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT), 7 AST

Suns Need to Shake Off the Rust

The Suns entered Monday's game following a week off as they were among the teams that had at least one postponement in the fourth week of the NBA season. They hadn't played since last Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards when they fell 128-107.

Almost immediately after, the team was placed in the league's health and safety protocol and saw three consecutive postponements.

Even in its return, the squad wasn't complete on its trip to Memphis. Bigs Dario Saric and Damian Jones were ruled out for the game while they continued through health and safety protocols.

With little depth behind him, Ayton thrived during his 35 minutes, collecting 18 points and 16 rebounds—including 12 defensive rebounds—to push the Suns and allow them to keep pace with the Grizzlies even when they entered the break off a second quarter that saw Memphis add 34 points.

Frank Kaminsky tallied eight points in 13 minutes on the court.

Devin Booker had a tough start, hitting just three of his first 12 shots from the field and missing eight in a row before he ended the night with 12 points. His effort, coupled with 16 points from Chris Paul and 31 points off the bench, paced the Suns before Memphis' late heroics in a back-and-forth fourth.

Balanced Grizzlies Keep Pace

The Suns weren't the only team to enter Monday afternoon's tip with some depth issues at center. The Grizzlies' go-to big, Jonas Valanciunas, was ruled out for the game because of health and safety protocols. That paved the way for rookie Xavier Tillman Sr. to step up against the Suns.

In seven games this season entering Monday, the Michigan State product had averaged 8.1 points on 55.1 percent shooting from the field with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

In his first career start, he posted 12 points and tacked on six rebounds. Meanwhile, Ja Moran, in his second game back from injury, and Brandon Clarke each posted 17 points.

It wasn't quite on par with the 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game Valanciunas has produced through 12 outings this season, but with seven different players tallying in double digits, it was enough to come away with the win.

What's Next?

The Suns will travel to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies are headed to the West Coast, where they will tip off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.