    Patrick Mahomes Might've Played with Injury 'Back in the Day,' Per Chiefs' Reid

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 18, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes has to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can take the field in the AFC Championship Game, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thought the quarterback would have been able to return to the field right away "back in the day."

    "There was a chance back in the day that Patrick comes back in [the game]," Reid told reporters Monday. "You saw him run up the tunnel. By the time he got to that point he was feeling pretty good. But there's a certain protocol you have to follow and that takes it out of the trainer's hand and the player's hand and the doctor's hand."

    Mahomes went down in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Chad Henne, who guided the Chiefs past the Cleveland Browns and to a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. 

                                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return

      DT Vita Vea could return for the NFC championship after being out since October with a broken ankle (TB Times)

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Designate Vea for Return

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Oddsmakers Expect Mahomes to Play, Keep Chiefs as SB Favorites

      Oddsmakers Expect Mahomes to Play, Keep Chiefs as SB Favorites
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Oddsmakers Expect Mahomes to Play, Keep Chiefs as SB Favorites

      David Purdum
      via ESPN.com

      Mahomes' Mom Calls Mack Wilson's Hit on QB 'Trash Football'

      Mahomes' Mom Calls Mack Wilson's Hit on QB 'Trash Football'
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Mahomes' Mom Calls Mack Wilson's Hit on QB 'Trash Football'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      What Would a Trade for Deshaun Even Look Like?

      What Would a Trade for Deshaun Even Look Like?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What Would a Trade for Deshaun Even Look Like?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer