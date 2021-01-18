Patrick Mahomes Might've Played with Injury 'Back in the Day,' Per Chiefs' Reid

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can take the field in the AFC Championship Game, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thought the quarterback would have been able to return to the field right away "back in the day."

"There was a chance back in the day that Patrick comes back in [the game]," Reid told reporters Monday. "You saw him run up the tunnel. By the time he got to that point he was feeling pretty good. But there's a certain protocol you have to follow and that takes it out of the trainer's hand and the player's hand and the doctor's hand."

Mahomes went down in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Chad Henne, who guided the Chiefs past the Cleveland Browns and to a matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

