6 Questions That Need to Be Answered Heading into UFC 257

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC 257, the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year, is just around the corner, and it's a big one.

Just like it did in 2020, the UFC will kick off the new year with a blockbuster Conor McGregor fight. This time around, the Irish superstar will be taking on Dustin Poirier, whom he knocked out in the featherweight division back in 2014. The expectation is that the winner of this main event rematch will fight for the lightweight title in their next appearance, whether they're challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov or battling another contender for the vacant throne.

Beyond this high-stakes McGregor vs. Poirier headliner, UFC 257 will feature a number of other compelling contests, most notably the UFC debut of former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Chandler, easily one of the most accomplished fighters in Bellator history, will be welcomed to the Octagon by Kiwi striking ace Dan Hooker, who will no doubt be keen to spoil the party.

In addition to these two fantastic lightweight matchups, UFC 257 will include an interesting flyweight contender fight between Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Eye, as well as appearances from a number of rising fighters looking to make big statements.

Without further ado, here are six questions we hope will be answered by the time the action subsides on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on January 23.