Report: James Harden 'Aware' Nets Trade Was Coming Before Final Rockets Presser

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

When James Harden walked to the podium for his infamous press conference this past Tuesday ahead of his departure from the Houston Rockets, he knew he wasn't long for the organization.

Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Harden was "aware" a trade was coming soon ahead of the press conference, in which he plainly stated he did not believe the situation could be "fixed." The Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets a day later as part of a four-team deal.

The report also offered details on the events leading up to Harden's presser, highlighted by a team airing of grievances following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins reportedly called Harden out for what they perceived as a lack of commitment to the team. Harden was seemingly nonplussed by the criticism, and he "made it clear" to his new teammates that the deterioration of the relationship between himself and the Rockets began long before their arrival.

Harden first requested a trade in November, citing his desire to win a championship and his lack of faith in the Rockets' chances. He subsequently went about forcing the trade through alienation, showing up to camp out of shape and days later than teammates after partying with Lil Baby in Atlanta and going to a club in Las Vegas.

The 2018 NBA MVP then was forced to undergo a quarantine period after attending a friend's party without a mask, incurring a $50,000 fine from the league.

When Harden was on the court, he seemed listless and unmotivated. In his final five games with the Rockets, he failed to score more than 21 points and essentially abandoned attacking the basket. He had more free-throw attempts in his first game in Brooklyn than he did in his final four with the Rockets combined.

Cousins voiced his displeasure with Harden on Wednesday while speaking with reporters:



"Obviously, it's disrespectful, but everybody has a right to their opinion. We feel a certain type of way about some of his actions.

"This is the nasty part of the business that kind of gets swept under the rug. You deal with some of these things. When guys are in positions of being franchise players or whatever the case may be, it's usually sometimes a nasty breakup."

The situation had clearly become untenable for both the team and Harden himself, so it's better for all sides that they moved on when they did.