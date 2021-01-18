    Cavs Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. to Be Traded or Cut After Locker Room Outburst

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to trade or release guard Kevin Porter Jr. after a locker room confrontation on Friday, according to Jason Lloyd, Kelsey Russo and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    The incident came after the Cavaliers gave Porter's locker to Taurean Prince, who joined the squad as part of last week's blockbuster James Harden trade.

    According to The Athletic, Porter "began yelling and at one point threw food" before getting "combative" with general manager Koby Altman.

    Cleveland tried to trade him over the weekend and will seemingly cut him if there are no offers.

    Porter has not yet appeared for the Cavaliers in 2020-21 and was away from the team for personal reasons until returning to the bench Friday, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

    He reportedly returned to practice for the first time Thursday.

    "We have a plan in place with KP," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "He's always been a part of the team, but we wanted him with the guys."

    Following a single-car accident, Porter was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle plus misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving without a license, but all charges were dropped in December.

    The 20-year-old showed promise on the court as a rookie after being taken in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft, averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 50 appearances. 

