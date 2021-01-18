Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, Nets Top Sportico's 2021 Most Valuable NBA Teams List

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly the most valuable franchise in the NBA, worth $5.42 billion, according to Sportico's 2021 NBA franchise valuations.

The Golden State Warriors ($5.21 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($5.14 billion), Brooklyn Nets ($3.4 billion), Boston Celtics ($3.18 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.14 billion), Houston Rockets ($2.77 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($2.63 billion), Dallas Mavericks ($2.58 billion) and Toronto Raptors ($2.55 billion) round out the top 10.

