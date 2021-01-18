    Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, Nets Top Sportico's 2021 Most Valuable NBA Teams List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) falls on Boston Celtics' Jeff Teague during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks are reportedly the most valuable franchise in the NBA, worth $5.42 billion, according to Sportico's 2021 NBA franchise valuations. 

    The Golden State Warriors ($5.21 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($5.14 billion), Brooklyn Nets ($3.4 billion), Boston Celtics ($3.18 billion), Chicago Bulls ($3.14 billion), Houston Rockets ($2.77 billion), Los Angeles Clippers ($2.63 billion), Dallas Mavericks ($2.58 billion) and Toronto Raptors ($2.55 billion) round out the top 10. 

                                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

