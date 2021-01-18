49ers Rumors: Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans Promoted to OC and DC

Uncredited/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers promoted run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator amid the departures of Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur to the New York Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the promotions, both of which were expected. McDaniel was considered "in demand" for offensive coordinator jobs around the league, and Ryans has worked his way up quickly since joining the 49ers in 2017.

Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator the last four seasons, took the Jets' head coaching job last week. LaFleur, who served as the passing game coordinator, will be Saleh's offensive coordinator.

Kyle Shanahan handles offensive play calling in San Francisco, so McDaniel's promotion is largely in title only.

