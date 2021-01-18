    49ers Rumors: Mike McDaniel, DeMeco Ryans Promoted to OC and DC

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    This is a photo of DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers promoted run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator amid the departures of Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur to the New York Jets.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the promotions, both of which were expected. McDaniel was considered "in demand" for offensive coordinator jobs around the league, and Ryans has worked his way up quickly since joining the 49ers in 2017.

    Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator the last four seasons, took the Jets' head coaching job last week. LaFleur, who served as the passing game coordinator, will be Saleh's offensive coordinator.

    Kyle Shanahan handles offensive play calling in San Francisco, so McDaniel's promotion is largely in title only. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Related

      49ers to promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator

      49ers to promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers to promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator

      Kyle Madson
      via Niners Wire

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls

      Watson has not been returning Texans’ phone calls this offseason

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Deshaun Not Answering Calls

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator

      49ers promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers promote Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K

      11,200 donors sent $290K in 24 hours to Jackson’s favorite charity after his injury 👏

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Mafia Donates $290K

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report