    Stone Cold on The Rock Match; WWE Hall of Fame Rumors; Bayley Tweets Britt Baker

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW. 

         

    Stone Cold Thinks He Could Beat The Rock

    While "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has consistently maintained he has no plans to return to the ring, that doesn't mean he won't answer a good hypothetical. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, saying he would win a modern-day match against The Rock.

    "Man, if you're asking me, it's gonna be "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, cause I would walk in there, stomp a mudhole in his ass and walk it dry," Austin said. "See, Rock's been out there making all these movies. He's the number one movie star in the world, and I know he's been in the gym, but man I'm still pretty hard. I'm still pretty salty.

    "You know, I'm still leaning on them beers, and to match us up right here, right now, I'm predicting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. I'm sure The Rock would tell you Dwayne Johnson…I tell you, it'd be a hell of a match. And it was always the deal where I brought out the best in him and he brought out the best in me."

    The Rock has been a little more open about a potential return to the ring, saying he would consider a match against Roman Reigns last year.

    Austin, 56, is eight years older than The Rock and retired for medical reasons. The Rock is seemingly in the best shape of his life and left WWE to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Their reasoning for their in-ring absences are very much different, which lends to the idea Rock may have one final match left in the tank.

    It just won't be against Stone Cold.

          

    WWE Planning Virtual Hall of Fame Ceremony

    The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was not among the announcements the company made last week, when it said this year's WrestleMania will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The two-night event will be held April 10-11 and is expected to have limited fan attendance.

    Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling News Observer said WWE is planning to have its Hall of Fame induction virtually.

    The 2020 class, which is highlighted by the NWO, Batista and JBL, is set to be inducted this year after last year's ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's unclear if additional names will be added to make this a mega-class.

    Britt Baker, Bayley Interact Regarding Talk Shows

    Bayley and Britt Baker each debuted their respective new talk shows last week, with Bayley's Ding Dong Hello premiering on SmackDown and Baker's The Waiting Room popping up on Dynamite.

    Cody Rhodes was the first guest on Baker's show, and she seemed willing to share her guest with Bayley for the next edition of Ding Dong Hello:

    Of the two shows, Bayley's was the far more successful debut. Her Sally Jessy Raphael vibes were a great touch, while Baker's show seemed more of a cluster to fuel multiple ongoing feuds rather than a fully coalesced segment.

    Given that Bayley and Baker are two of the most charismatic people on their respective rosters, odds are their shows will only grow and get better with time.   

