Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained ankle during Friday night's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals and will undergo further evaluation Saturday.



"They got to check it [today], do what they do there," head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "It's tender now. It doesn't look like a high-ankle sprain. That's always a good thing. They'll double-check it."

Edwards-Helaire previously dealt with a high-ankle sprain during the latter stages of the 2020 season. He sat out the Chiefs' regular-season finale and the divisional-round win over the Cleveland Browns.

The LSU product rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns, adding 36 receptions for 297 yards and a score, during his rookie campaign last year.

Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Darwin Thompson are among the reserve options who could see some work with the first-team offense until the Chiefs' starter returns.

Kansas City wraps up the preseason Friday against the Minnesota Vikings before kicking off the regular season Sept. 12 when it hosts the Browns.