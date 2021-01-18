Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Discuss LAL's Top Perimeter Shooters

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James has typically excelled when surrounded by strong perimeter shooting, so it's a good thing the Los Angeles Lakers are firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc.

The Lakers rank fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage (.396). Los Angeles rank just 23rd in threes attempted, but the Purple and Gold have been incredibly efficient.

James himself is shooting 38.2 percent from deep while also leading the team with 6.4 treys per game. Swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is making over 55 percent of his triples on close to four attempts per game, and Alex Caruso is at over 58 percent on just under three attempts per game.

The question is, who is L.A.'s best perimeter shooter? For his part, LeBron thinks he is as good a sniper as anyone on the roster.

"Obviously, if someone says, 'Bet,' then obviously you guys know, I'm going to take myself," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "That's just the competitive nature in me and the work ethic that I put into my shot. But I feel real good with my shot right now, both from the free-throw line and also from the three-point line, and I want to continue that."

James has every right to hold that opinion, considering he is shooting a strong percentage on high volume. LeBron also makes outside jumpers of all varieties, pulling up in transition and hoisting off the dribble. But as strong as James' perimeter game has been. Anthony Davis gave the nod to Caldwell-Pope.

"I would have to say Kenny is always our guy who we always look to for shots," Davis said.

Caldwell-Pope's shooting has been important. His role as a floor-spacer is one of the primary reasons the Lakers re-signed him this offseason. It would seem KCP is embracing that role, though he acknowledged a certain joy watching James shoot the ball.

"Numbers don't lie," Caldwell-Pope said. "But I'm really enjoying LeBron shooting the ball. He's shooting it at a tremendous clip. He's knocking them down, and it's fun seeing him have [success] shooting the ball as well. But we all know, I'm the real shooter, for sure."

Regardless of who holds the title of L.A.'s "best shooter," the Lakers are going to be pretty tough to beat when everyone is shooting the ball well.

The frontcourt guys also have to be respected. Davis is shooting fewer threes (2.9 per game) thus far, but he is making them at a respectable 37.1 percent clip. Marc Gasol, meanwhile, is shooting 38.1 percent. Perhaps most importantly, Kyle Kuzma is shooting 40 percent after last year's struggles.

This gives head coach Frank Vogel plenty of options. He can go bigger with Gasol in the middle, which might speak more to L.A.'s defensive focus. Or, Vogel can play a small-ball lineup with Davis at center and James at power forward surrounded by the likes of Kuzma, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schroder.

It is always hard to guard the Lakers when James and Davis are at the top of their games. But the early proficiency from deep and versatility in terms of rotations make them that much harder to guard.

That could make it a long season for L.A.'s opponents, particularly considering the Lakers also rank first in defensive rating.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Stats accurate as of Jan. 17.