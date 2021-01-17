Tom Brady Talks Drew Brees Retirement Rumors, Matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round, Tom Brady sidestepped a question about Drew Brees' future.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported before the game that Brees is planning to retire after this season, which prompted Erin Andrews to ask for Brady's thoughts:

The future Hall of Famer also acknowledged the Buccaneers are facing a stiff challenge against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Brady said that Rodgers "[has] been playing incredible."

The Packers and Buccaneers met in Week 6, with Tampa Bay coming away a 38-10 victor. That game was a prime example of how what should to be an epic battle between legendary quarterbacks can prove to be something else entirely.

Brady and Rodgers combined to average slightly more than 558 passing yards per game during the regular season. During their aforementioned encounter, they had 326 yards through the air.

Rodgers threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. His 35.4 passer rating and 12.3 QBR were a single-game low in 2020.

Tampa Bay's defeat of New Orleans was basically a carbon copy. The defense registered three interceptions on Brees, which allowed the offense to have short fields. The Bucs' three touchdown drives totaled three, 40 and 20 yards, respectively.

The 42-year-old Brees has been showing his age all season—his 245.2 passing yards per game were his fewest since signing with the Saints in 2006. His showing Sunday was such that some were calling for Jameis Winston to take over under center.

It was a potentially forgettable end to a record-breaking career.

The stakes won't be quite so high in the NFC title game, unless Rodgers shocks the world by walking away from the NFL. But you can bet the Buccaneers will savor the chance to send another prominent signal-caller packing.