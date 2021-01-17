    Tom Brady Talks Drew Brees Retirement Rumors, Matchup vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals at the line of scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round, Tom Brady sidestepped a question about Drew Brees' future. 

    Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported before the game that Brees is planning to retire after this season, which prompted Erin Andrews to ask for Brady's thoughts: 

    The future Hall of Famer also acknowledged the Buccaneers are facing a stiff challenge against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

    Brady said that Rodgers "[has] been playing incredible."

    The Packers and Buccaneers met in Week 6, with Tampa Bay coming away a 38-10 victor. That game was a prime example of how what should to be an epic battle between legendary quarterbacks can prove to be something else entirely.

    Brady and Rodgers combined to average slightly more than 558 passing yards per game during the regular season. During their aforementioned encounter, they had 326 yards through the air.

    Rodgers threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. His 35.4 passer rating and 12.3 QBR were a single-game low in 2020.

    Tampa Bay's defeat of New Orleans was basically a carbon copy. The defense registered three interceptions on Brees, which allowed the offense to have short fields. The Bucs' three touchdown drives totaled three, 40 and 20 yards, respectively.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 42-year-old Brees has been showing his age all season—his 245.2 passing yards per game were his fewest since signing with the Saints in 2006. His showing Sunday was such that some were calling for Jameis Winston to take over under center.

    It was a potentially forgettable end to a record-breaking career.

    The stakes won't be quite so high in the NFC title game, unless Rodgers shocks the world by walking away from the NFL. But you can bet the Buccaneers will savor the chance to send another prominent signal-caller packing.

    Related

      Brees to Think About Future

      Saints QB taking time to 'think about a lot of things' amid retirement rumors

      Brees to Think About Future
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brees to Think About Future

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      ▪ Bucs vs. Packers at 3:05pm ET ▪ Bills vs. Chiefs at 6:40pm ET

      Conference Championships Set🍿
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Conference Championships Set🍿

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC

      Lions expected to hire Saints assistant as their new head coach (Schefter)

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Lions to Hire Dan Campbell as HC

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Beat Drew Brees, Saints to Advance to NFC Championship

      Bucs Beat Drew Brees, Saints to Advance to NFC Championship
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Beat Drew Brees, Saints to Advance to NFC Championship

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report