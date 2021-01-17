Travis Kelce: Some Browns Said 'That's What We Do' After Patrick Mahomes Hit

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said the Cleveland Browns took a level of pride in the hit that ended up taking Patrick Mahomes out of Sunday's 22-17 win.

Kelce told reporters he heard some Browns players say, "That's what we do," after Mack Wilson's hit on Mahomes, which knocked the quarterback out of the game.

Cleveland pass-rusher Myles Garrett denied he or his teammates set out to intentionally injure the 2018 MVP:

Mahomes exited in the game in the third quarter. His head hit the turf as Wilson was bringing him down, and he seemed to still be feeling the hit when he returned to his feet.

The tackle itself didn't appear to be dirty, as it didn't involve helmet-to-helmet contact or Wilson going out of his way to throw Mahomes to the ground.

The Chiefs announced their best player wouldn't return after being evaluated for a concussion, with Chad Henne finishing the game under center. Henne's five-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on 4th-and-1 helped seal the win in the fourth quarter.

Wilson said after the game he has "never been a dirty player in my life."

He also wished Mahomes a speedy recovery for the AFC Championship Game:

This dynamic will likely be thrust to the fore again next season considering the Browns are making another trip to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs in 2021.