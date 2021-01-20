Updated 2021 NBA Free-Agency Big Board After a Month of Games

1 of 11

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Much has been said about the lack of star power in this particular class, but a quick glance at the entire group shows there's still plenty of talent. Whittling it down to 20 called for more analytical flexing than you might think, and some of the omissions were pretty painful. But a line has to be drawn somewhere.

20. Dennis Schroder

His scoring efficiency is way off from a career-best year in 2019-20, but Dennis Schroder has fit in pretty well as the third option for the title-contending Los Angeles Lakers. If they repeat, it isn't hard to imagine him re-signing on a team-friendly deal.

19. Otto Porter Jr.

He doesn't put up gaudy numbers, but Otto Porter Jr.'s size (6'8") and steady shooting (41.5 percent from three this season and 40.4 percent for his career) have made him a positive contributor over the majority of his career.

During his injury-riddled stint in Chicago, the Bulls are minus-0.2 points per 100 possessions with Porter on the floor and minus-6.8 with him off.

18. Duncan Robinson (Restricted)

With a 44.3 three-point percentage (on 8.3 attempts per game) over the last two seasons, Duncan Robinson is squarely in the "best floor-spacer in the game" conversation. Players like him, Davis Bertans and Joe Harris have proved valuable on the floor and in free agency (as evidenced by the deals the latter two signed this past offseason).

Over the last two seasons, the Miami Heat are plus-6.5 points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the floor and minus-5.4 with him off.

17. Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham's shooting numbers are a mess. He's at 31.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three. Those won't stick, though. If he can get back to the level at which he played in 2019-20, some team (maybe even the incumbent Charlotte Hornets) will talk itself into offering him a decent deal.

16. Lonzo Ball

Few players personify the divide between traditional and advanced numbers quite like Lonzo Ball.

For his career, he's averaged a solid 10.8 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds with a well-below-average true shooting percentage. The points-per-game crowd won't be impressed, but his teams have always been better with him on the floor.

If he ever manages to score with average efficiency (something for which we may always be hoping), he'll be one of the game's most useful players.



15. Tim Hardaway Jr.

There's certainly a benefit to being one of the favorite targets of Luka Doncic, but Tim Hardaway Jr. deserves plenty of credit for the way he's transformed his game.

This season, he's averaging career bests in points (18.7) and three-point attempts (9.0) per game while shooting 42.4 percent from deep.

The accuracy may dip a bit over the course of the year, but Hardaway has proved himself one of the game's best floor-spacers. He's also more trustworthy than Robinson, Bertans and Harris as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

14. Spencer Dinwiddie

A torn ACL is a major bump in Spencer Dinwiddie's contract-year road, but he showed enough last season to warrant a good deal in 2021. Plus, ACL recovery isn't the bugaboo it used to be.

If he returns to the form he showed in 2019-20 when he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in Kyrie Irving's stead, he'll be, at the very least, one of the game's best backup guards.

13. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is on track for arguably his best season. He's posting career highs in box plus/minus and assist percentage while averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

For the 11th time in 12 seasons, though, his team is better with him off the floor. And the swing has been dramatic in 2020-21.

Defense is the biggest reason for the dropoff, so perhaps his next squad could talk him into a different role. Picking apart second units as a sixth man, against whom his defense may not be targeted as often, could be ideal for his post-prime years.

12. Mike Conley

Injuries and a new system made for a strange 2019-20 for Mike Conley. He averaged 14.4 points (his lowest mark since 2011-12) and posted a below-average effective field-goal percentage.

He's clearly fine with his surroundings now. His 16.8 points and 6.0 assists per game may not leap off the screen, but his 56.8 effective field-goal percentage and 42.2 three-point percentage do.

And his steady hand at the wheel has given him one of the game's best net rating swings during this early portion of the season. With a game that relies more on intelligence, feel and craft than athleticism, Conley's post-prime years should be plenty productive.

11. Andre Drummond

Not only does Andre Drummond not space the floor as a three-point shooter, but he's also converting just 49.2 percent of his two-point attempts this season. Over the course of his career, the 6'10" Drummond's two-point percentage ranks an uninspiring 28th among players his height or taller.

Still, he can sleepwalk his way to double-doubles, has the best rebounding percentage in NBA history and does a bit more as a passer than you might realize (2.4 assists per game over the last four seasons).

If some team can sell him on ditching the post-ups and getting his offense almost exclusively from rim-runs and offensive boards, he can still be a positive force in the increasingly positionless NBA.