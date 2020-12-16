Jrue Holiday Will Get a Max Extension After Giannis' Contract, Says NBA Exec

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

An Eastern Conference executive believes Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is in prime position to receive a maximum contract extension after teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo inked a five-year, $228.2 million supermax deal Tuesday.

"Jrue will get a max extension now," the unnamed exec told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Bucks acquired Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in a late November four-team trade that also featured the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was the most notable offseason move by Milwaukee, which was otherwise restricted to depth signings in free agency, including D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis, Torrey Craig and Bryn Forbes.

The Bucks will hope Holiday can fill the backcourt scoring void that's existed at times over the past two years alongside the forward tandem Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

"I think I fit in perfectly," he told reporters after the deal was confirmed. "I'm somebody who can space the floor for Giannis and Khris, somebody that can also attack the basket and get other people open."

Whether Holiday represents a significant upgrade over Eric Bledsoe, who previously filled the role and was sent to the Pelicans in the four-team swap, will be a key storyline during the 2020-21 season.

The 30-year-old Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.6 steals across 61 appearances during his final year with the Pelicans. The upcoming campaign is the last guaranteed in his five-year, $131.8 million contract, which includes a player option for 2021-22.

A strong season could put him in line to earn a max extension, especially since the pressure is on the Milwaukee front office to build and maintain a championship contender after Giannis' new deal.

The Bucks have finished atop the Eastern Conference each of the past two years, with Antetokounmpo winning NBA MVP in both seasons, but they failed to reach the Finals on either occasion.

They tip off the new season Dec. 23 when they visit TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.