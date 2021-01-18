CJ McCollum's Foot Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week by Trail Blazers

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said Monday that guard CJ McCollum's left foot sprain will be reevaluated in a week, per Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl.

The 29-year-old suffered the foot injury Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks and was not able to return ot the game. The last time he failed to play 70 or more games was the 2014-15 campaign when he appeared in 62.

When healthy, he makes up half of one of the best backcourts in the league alongside Damian Lillard for the 8-5 Blazers.

McCollum is perfectly suited to take advantage of the spacing playing with Lillard creates and can attack the basket on his own, hit from the outside and facilitate when defenders collapse on his penetration.

The Lehigh product is averaging 26.7 points and 5.0 assists per game and was having an excellent season before the injury.

While he remains out, Lillard will continue to operate the offense. Look for the combination of Gary Trent Jr., Anfernee Simons and Rodney Hood to see more playing time until McCollum is ready to return.