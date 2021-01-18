Updated 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Card and Predictions for Week of Jan. 18

2 of 3

Four years ago, then-universal champion Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns tore the house down at the 2017 Royal Rumble in a No Disqualification match.

Fast forward to 2021, and the familiar foes will do battle once more at the event, this time in a Last Man Standing match after Adam Pearce suckered The Tribal Chief into signing a contract that allowed him to replace the WWE official with KO because of "injury."

Owens has had prior opportunities to dethrone The Head of the Table but failed, primarily because of interference from Jey Uso. While some will point to the Last Man Standing stipulation as a positive for KO because of the lack of disqualifications, it also allows Uso and even Paul Heyman to interject themselves into the match to support Reigns.

How the storytellers in WWE missed that detail is not surprising given their disregard for the little things, but there is no denying Owens and Reigns will likely deliver another phenomenal match.

It is highly unlikely KO wins the match, but he should further cement himself as one of the elite Superstars on SmackDown while Reigns continues his critically acclaimed heel run.