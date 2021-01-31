Final Picks for Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Card

5 of 6

As convoluted as it may sound, it's exactly in WWE's wheelhouse to have a haphazard set of changes to the championship landscape on The Road to WrestleMania.

In the past, Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Triple H, who won the WWE Championship and beat Orton at WrestleMania. In 2017, Orton won again and beat his teammate Bray Wyatt, who had taken the title from John Cena at Elimination Chamber between the two shows.

Something like that may be what's in store for the women's Royal Rumble this year and it may all revolve around Flair.

If she drops the tag titles earlier in the night to Jax and Baszler, she and Asuka may have a falling out that will play into a Raw Women's Championship match on Monday Night Raw or at Elimination Chamber or Fastlane to come.

That is, of course, if Flair doesn't just win the Royal Rumble outright. But if she doesn't, she may be eliminated by the ghost of WrestleMania's past by Rhea Ripley, who could be a favorite to win this match.

Ripley's career was soaring to new heights from 2019 into 2020 until Flair won the Royal Rumble, beat Ripley at WrestleMania and ruined it all. Ripley never regained her footing and spent nearly all of last year losing.

It's time for WWE to right the ship. It's a messy path to get to it, but Flair winning the title from Asuka so she can lose to Royal Rumble winner Ripley at WrestleMania has a stronger chance to happen than nearly anything else.

If it's not Ripley or Flair, the only other viable option is Bianca Belair, who shouldn't be counted out by any means. However, Belair could work better as someone to build in the coming months who wins the Elimination Chamber or a No. 1 contender's match elsewhere, rather than needing to win the Royal Rumble itself.

Prediction: Ripley wins.