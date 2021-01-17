NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro, Heat's Harden Price

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets had the last word in the James Harden sweepstakes. Will Bradley Beal be the next superstar on the market?

Beal is off to a tremendous start this season, averaging a league-high 34.9 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists through his first 10 games. The 27-year-old is also shooting over 37 percent from deep. Despite Beal's excellence, however, the Washington Wizards have struggled to follow suit.

Washington is 3-8 to start the season. The Wizards rank first in scoring but as of Saturday ranked just 27th in defensive rating. Russell Westbrook was shooting under 38 percent from the field through his first seven games and had also been dealing with a quad injury. Meanwhile, the Wizards also lost a key rotation player in Thomas Bryant after the young center suffered a torn ACL.

It could be a tough slog for the Wizards going forward, both this year and in the future. Beal has suggested he wants to stay in Washington, but the Wizards could look to cash in on his value if the losing continues.

Here is the latest buzz on Beal, in addition to the Miami Heat's reluctance to give up young assets in exchange for Harden and a Western Conference team expected to have interest in acquiring P.J. Tucker.