James Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, Kevin Durant Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The new-look Brooklyn Nets passed their first test on Saturday with a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Playing together for the first time since Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, James Harden and Kevin Durant got the chance to prove they would have no issues sharing the ball. Kyrie Irving, the third member of Brooklyn's Big Three, was unavailable due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Harden came alive in the second half to finish with a triple-double of 32 points, a season-high 14 assists and 12 rebounds. Durant led all players with 42 points, his highest-scoring game since dropping 46 on the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Magic have dropped five straight games since starting the season 6-2. Nikola Vucevic played well in defeat with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Notable Game Stats

James Harden (BKN): 32 points (8-of-18 FG), 14 assists, 12 rebounds

Kevin Durant (BKN): 42 points (16-of-26 FG), 5 assists, 4 rebounds

Joe Harris (BKN): 17 points (4-of-9 3-pt FG)

Nikola Vucevic (ORL): 34 points (14-of-22 FG), 10 rebounds, 7 assists

Cole Anthony (ORL): 16 points (6-of-15 FG), 8 assists

Aaron Gordon (ORL): 11 points (4-of-11 FG), 6 assists, 6 rebounds

Harden Shows Rust, Upside in Nets' Debut

Even though the hype around Harden's debut was off the charts, the reality suggested there could be some struggles out of the gate.

For starters, Harden was trying to learn a new system and get accustomed to new teammates in just two days since the trade became official. His conditioning so far this season has been the subject of discussion, something he jokingly acknowledged during his introductory press conference on Friday:

All of that suggested Harden would take time before looking like the three-time scoring champion and 2017-18 NBA MVP in Brooklyn.

While this certainly won't go down as the best game of Harden's career. He did make some plays against the Magic that suggest good things are coming, including his first basket with the Nets, which left Khem Birch scrambling to figure out what happened:

Unlike the situation Harden just left in Houston, where he had to be great on a nightly basis for the team to have a chance, the Nets proved on Saturday that they can get by when he's merely serviceable.

Durant got off to a slow start, making just one of his first four shots before rebounding to finish 16-of-26 from the field. Harden was happy to take advantage of the two-time NBA Finals MVP's scoring ability.

It also shouldn't be overlooked how valuable Joe Harris is to this version of the Nets. He's long been one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA on three-point attempts. Having Durant and Harden attract so much attention is only going to leave him open for more opportunities.

The Magic were an ideal first opponent for this Brooklyn team. They have been good enough to sit at the top of the Southeast Division despite a 6-6 record and were playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 124-97 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The lingering questions about what the Nets defense will become didn't go away with this performance. Orlando, which entered the day ranked 27th in offensive rating and 28th in points per game, went punch for punch with Brooklyn and dropped 33 points in the third quarter.

There will be better days ahead, but a win is a win for this Nets team that has had very little time to play together to establish chemistry and figure out what will work.

Vucevic's Dominant Effort Can't Lift Magic

The Magic have been in free fall since starting the season with four consecutive wins. They have now lost seven of their past nine games to drop under .500 (6-7) for the first time in 2020-21.

There were already issues with the offense before Markelle Fultz's season came to an end on Jan. 6 when he tore his ACL against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's especially pronounced now that they are relying on rookie Cole Anthony as their starting point guard.

Orlando had been held under 100 points in losing each of its past four games entering Saturday's matchup with the Nets.

Despite the recent struggles for the team, Nikola Vucevic remains a bright spot. The 30-year-old came into the game averaging 21.9 points and shooting 50.0 from the field and 41.4 percent from three.

Those numbers will go up after Vucevic's performance against the Nets. He was almost singlehandedly keeping the game close when it looked like Brooklyn was on the verge of pulling away in the fourth quarter.

If the Magic are going to make any noise in the Eastern Conference this season, Vucevic will be the reason why. The team as presently constructed has many flaws and isn't good enough to compete for one of the top spots in the playoff race, but it has been able to cause some problems for those elite teams in the playoffs the past two seasons.

No one has taken control of the Southeast Division thus far, so the Magic are still tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the top spot despite being under .500.

What's Next?

The Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Magic will continue their five-game road trip on Monday against the New York Knicks at noon ET.