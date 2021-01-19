King Corbin, Jungle Boy and 8 WWE and AEW Stars in Need of a Reboot

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Reboots are needed in professional wrestling. The sport is constantly evolving, and characters will grow stale without regular change.

WWE is constantly trying to tell fans that the brand is moving forward. However, so many characters often get stuck in roles that do not suit them, which can be bad for wrestlers' careers as well as fans convinced to watch the same shtick every week.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins may be two of the greatest wrestlers of the modern era, but both recently had overhauls to right their direction for the future. Talent like King Corbin, The Miz and John Morrison may have a regular spotlight on SmackDown, but they need a fresh start to truly shine.

All Elite Wrestling is still relatively new, but there are certain performers who are in a less-than-ideal position in the company. They may just need a fresh perspective to become household names.

Kenny Omega recently became AEW world champion after turning to a cockier persona, while Lance Archer has found his rhythm by embracing his hatred of Eddie Kingston to become a face. Santana and Ortiz could use a break from The Inner Circle, and Jungle Boy is a solo opportunity away from stardom.

Wrestling is constantly evolving, and some of the best in the business just need the right opportunities. The following performers need the right opportunity to truly shine.