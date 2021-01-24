12 Current WWE Superstars We Will Consider Legends in 20 Years

12 Current WWE Superstars We Will Consider Legends in 20 YearsJanuary 24, 2021
Monday Night Raw started off 2021 with a Legend's Night where Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg and more appeared purely to add star power to the night. In 20 years, most of these legends will no longer be wrestlers WWE can rely on to pop a TV rating.
The business is constantly evolving. Wrestlers that were unknowns five years ago are now household names. The question though is which of the best in WWE will become the legends that WWE relies upon when the chips are down.
These are not just well respected wrestlers that get a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. These are the stars that changed the business, those that will be looked upon with reverence whenever they return.
Roman Reigns has taken over Friday Night SmackDown, but he has often been the face of WWE on either brand. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley all have had time in the sun, but together they redefined the perception of women's wrestling.
While some like Drew McIntyre are uncertain in only the beginning of their main event run, reliable stars like Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt have defined a unique legacy that goes beyond a simple championship legacy.
These 12 wrestlers have already established such an unforgettable legacy that nothing could happen to stop them being legends in 20 years when WWE comes asking for help in getting people to tune into the company in 2040.
New Day
It was a straightforward idea that spawned a legacy. Kofi Kingston was stuck in a rut. Big E and Xavier Woods had no direction. The younger performers came to Kofi and agreed that they needed to stick together. It was time for The New Day.
Black athletes have often struggled to find a reliable spot in professional wrestling. Even athletic and muscular performers like Bobby Lashley seem to go in and out of style. Kofi was a reliable hand, but WWE never treated him like he could be anything more.
That was until New Day arrived. This colorful charismatic trio redefined tag team wrestling. Now 10-time tag team champions, the team held the Raw Tag Team Championships 483 days, longer than any other team has held the illustrious championships.
The trio hosted WrestleMania, following up on the legacy set by The Rock. At WrestleMania 35, New Day met the ultimate goal as Kofi won the WWE Championship. While he did not remain in the main event scene, he added this final mark to his incredible legacy as a champion.
Big E may have been separated from Kofi and Woods, but he just became the WWE intercontinental champion while Woods and Kofi added another tag team title reign to their legacy. This is a group that WWE has relied upon in roles no one else could fill.
What makes New Day so special is that the group set goals and achieved them. Through pure charisma and drive, this group defined themselves. New Day has truly re-established the goal posts for black athletes in WWE forever.
The Four Horsewomen
It feel unfair to the legacy of each individual woman to pair them together, but there is a shared legacy with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley that cannot be ignored. These four women came to NXT with a purpose, redefining women's wrestling.
That is exactly what they did. Together with a wealth of underused talent, these women made a lasting indelible mark, main eventing WWE pay-per-views and stealing the show. Each woman has even in moments been the biggest star on her brand.
The Man clearly made an impact. She was not just over with the fans. Her evolution ended with her becoming the top star in WWE. She ended up main eventing WrestleMania 35 and winning the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
The Queen has perhaps been overused in her spotlight, but no one can doubt her talent. She has some of the best matches in recent history including battles with Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Natalya, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai and all Four Horsewomen.
The Legit Boss has finally taken her place atop SmackDown, only truly held back by injuries. Arguably, she has been the single best in-ring worker of the four, including becoming arguably the best modern performer in Hell in a Cell.
The Role Model defined NXT more than anyone else in this group, but she also had the most awkward transition to the main roster. Her recent heel turn changed everything, and she has found her stride, carrying the blue brand before and after losing to Banks.
These women are the best of the best. It can almost be overwhelming how often these women dominate the division. When they step away, all four will be spoken about in reverence. It is a wonder that all four appeared in WWE at almost the exact same time, but they all needed each other to be great.
Daniel Bryan
Before Daniel Bryan signed with WWE, many spoke about him as the greatest technician in the world. Despite this, he was never expected to succeed in the highly contentious world of Sports Entertainment. He was too small, and for whatever reason, many seemed to think he lacked charisma.
He proved everyone wrong and arguably re-established the goalposts for the next generation. A multiple-time world champion, he put on matches with a fire and focus that made sure that he never felt small. He feels bigger than men twice his size.
He will forever be defined by his run to WrestleMania XXX. While WWE always respected Bryan's talent, it took serious reshuffling to get to the point where The Planet's Champion stole the show twice in the same night and became the true WWE world heavyweight champion.
While his energetic and dangerous style forced him to retire early, hard work and determination got him back in the ring, becoming WWE champion once again. He is still putting on some of the best matches of every year.
His success in WWE opened the door to independent wrestlers who would have been seen as too small, even in the early 2000s. The modern NXT fans know, dominated by Undisputed Era, would not exist if Bryan had not found success like he did.
Bryan will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time, breaking down boundaries on exactly what a professional wrestler can be in WWE. It would not be surprising if more than half of the aspiring wrestlers of the past few years name Bryan as their inspiration.
Seth Rollins
One man that certainly benefited from Daniel Bryan's success as well as the previous rise of CM Punk was Seth Rollins. The Messiah was treated as a top star in NXT from the outset, but it was truly the arrival of The Shield that made Rollins a household name.
The Shield redefined wrestling, making six-man tag team matches an attraction unlike any other time in WWE history. Rollins alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose went right from dominating as a trio to becoming world champions on their own.
The Head of the Table has clearly defined his legacy as the top male star in WWE, but Rollins has been able to stand right alongside him at many points. He has held every championship in WWE. He has redefined himself at multiple points to remain at the top.
He is a chameleon. He evolves with opportunities and brings his best to matches with everyone. This modern era is defined by a variety of stars, but Rollins stands right near the top. Even though he is taking a couple months away, he is still talked about in reverence regularly.
The Messiah is still establishing his legacy, but he is likely to remain at the top of the business for at least the next five years. That is enough time to win more championships, making him one of the most illustrious title holders in history.
Rollins is one of the best right now, and he will be seen as one of the best ever when he does retire. That is unquestionable.
Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins' brother in The Shield took on the mantle left by John Cena. He was the heir apparent from the outset. It wasn't a perfect fit for The Head of the Table, but his talent was obvious. He worked hard in every opportunity to make the most of the spotlight.
It is likely he would have been seen as a legend no matter what, but his 2020 has truly solidified him. His heel turn has been on par with his cousin The Rock. It was eye-opening to see Reigns embrace a darker persona that makes him better than ever.
Along the way, Reigns has been loved and hated. He has been overpushed and defeated men no one else could, including John Cena and Brock Lesnar. However, at the end of the day, it will be Reigns' talent that shines through and makes him one of the all-time greats.
A rare few are defined as the faces of WWE. Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena came before. Other names could also be argued, but there is no argument that right now Reigns is seen as the face of WWE.
Much like Cena, his legacy will only improve with the years. He defined an era through his evolution. Reigns is the man in WWE. He is the fundamental top star. Whenever he comes back even for just one appearance in WWE, fans will be ready for something special.
Asuka
The evolution of women's wrestling may have begun with The Four Horsewomen, but they were not alone in their work. Many have done special work, even if not all will be recognized long term for it. Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler and so many more have had memorable performances.
However, there is just one woman whose legacy can stand up to even Charlotte Flair. That is Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has been the most successful Japanese wrestler to transition to WWE. It's not even a close race. She has been that spectacular.
Asuka was the longest reigning NXT women's champion in history and never lost the title. She has been Raw women's champion for more than 150 days. She has also held the WWE women's tag team championships longer than anyone else in WWE history.
Her value to the women's division cannot be understated. She is arguably the best wrestler in the women's division and one of the best in WWE, male or female. Even though her English is limited, she has the magnetic charisma to captivate any audience.
All of this together makes her as important to the evolution of the women's division as anyone. She was established as the right woman to take over when Becky Lynch went on maternity leave. She has defeated every member of the Four Horsewomen on major stages and will continue to do so.
The Empress of Tomorrow is a spectacular talent and stands out above and beyond just about everyone else. Asuka's name will forever be whispered in reverent tones when discussing women's wrestling.
Bray Wyatt
Larger-than-life personas have long vanished from wrestling, but a few holdovers still stand out. No one has made himself in wrestling quite like Bray Wyatt. He was invented and re-invented himself in ways that no one else ever has.
He has the versatility of Mick Foley and the fearsome presence of The Undertaker. While he may not have the championship pedigree of other performers, his presence alone has made him a star. He is one of the few men that can make stories without any spotlight.
When WWE lost favor with him working as The Eater of Worlds, he complete reinvented himself. Becoming the host of The Firefly Fun House as well as the embodiment of evil The Fiend, he was immediately back at the top of WWE.
He could never win another championship again and still be the man that WWE goes back to constantly. WWE brings back Kane and The Boogeyman constantly as dark terrifying presences for small spots, but The Fiend will likely be seen as so much more.
Wyatt is a legendary character performer. He is unlike anyone else WWE has ever worked with. That makes him a special star. Even in a modern era where realism is more valued, Wyatt kept the over-the-top character alive and will keep that idea alive for generations to come with his influence.