12 Current WWE Superstars We Will Consider Legends in 20 Years

Credit: WWE.com

Monday Night Raw started off 2021 with a Legend's Night where Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg and more appeared purely to add star power to the night. In 20 years, most of these legends will no longer be wrestlers WWE can rely on to pop a TV rating.

The business is constantly evolving. Wrestlers that were unknowns five years ago are now household names. The question though is which of the best in WWE will become the legends that WWE relies upon when the chips are down.

These are not just well respected wrestlers that get a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. These are the stars that changed the business, those that will be looked upon with reverence whenever they return.

Roman Reigns has taken over Friday Night SmackDown, but he has often been the face of WWE on either brand. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley all have had time in the sun, but together they redefined the perception of women's wrestling.

While some like Drew McIntyre are uncertain in only the beginning of their main event run, reliable stars like Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt have defined a unique legacy that goes beyond a simple championship legacy.

These 12 wrestlers have already established such an unforgettable legacy that nothing could happen to stop them being legends in 20 years when WWE comes asking for help in getting people to tune into the company in 2040.