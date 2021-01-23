Kevin Owens Stands Tall Over Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday Night SmackDown has remained WWE's hottest show since the start of 2021, and that is thanks to the use of a variety of talent. Roman Reigns has certainly carried the brand forward, but the road alongside him has been paved by so many.

The January 22 edition of the blue brand included an emphatic statement by Kevin Owens at the expense of The Head of the Table. Bianca Belair made her own impression at the expense of a veteran by dominating Bayley in an obstacle course.

Sami Zayn also made a long appearance on the night by handcuffing himself to the steel barricade. He worked off many to continue to make a lasting impact.

Charlotte Flair did not need any boosting as she dominated the best women's tag team in WWE with ease. The Riott Squad had no chance next to her resilient booking.

This show included other moments, including the in-ring debut of Reginald, Cesaro continuing to build momentum with a win over a long-time rival in Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews inching closer to dethroning Big E. This is why this show has been so good lately. The blue brand roster always brings it.