Kevin Owens Stands Tall Over Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Kevin Owens Stands Tall Over Roman Reigns and More WWE SmackDown FalloutJanuary 23, 2021
Friday Night SmackDown has remained WWE's hottest show since the start of 2021, and that is thanks to the use of a variety of talent. Roman Reigns has certainly carried the brand forward, but the road alongside him has been paved by so many.
The January 22 edition of the blue brand included an emphatic statement by Kevin Owens at the expense of The Head of the Table. Bianca Belair made her own impression at the expense of a veteran by dominating Bayley in an obstacle course.
Sami Zayn also made a long appearance on the night by handcuffing himself to the steel barricade. He worked off many to continue to make a lasting impact.
Charlotte Flair did not need any boosting as she dominated the best women's tag team in WWE with ease. The Riott Squad had no chance next to her resilient booking.
This show included other moments, including the in-ring debut of Reginald, Cesaro continuing to build momentum with a win over a long-time rival in Dolph Ziggler and Apollo Crews inching closer to dethroning Big E. This is why this show has been so good lately. The blue brand roster always brings it.
Kevin Owens Finally Gets the Upper Hand on Roman Reigns
For far too long in this rivalry, Kevin Owens has played from underneath. He could never get the true upper hand. However, Adam Pearce came in to give KO what he needed, a helpful distraction.
Pearce became such a focus of malice for The Head of the Table that he barely gave any thought to The Prizefighter attacking him. When Reigns thought he had gotten what he wanted, Owens struck and got a modicum of momentum finally.
While Reigns vs. Owens has been good, it has lacked the sense that KO could actually win. The Prizefighter finally made himself a threat by sneaking around Jey Uso and Paul Heyman and proving he can better The Head of the Table on his own.
It was a powerful moment as Owens finally dominated Reigns so thoroughly that officials had to save the WWE universal champion. This might just have been the turning point for KO, who was portrayed like a future world champion.
It will all be decided at WWE Royal Rumble, and good betting money is still on The Head of the Table. However, if there was ever a time to pull the trigger on giving Owens his second world title reign, it is now.
Charlotte Flair Remains Too Dominant to Be a Fan Favorite
Charlotte Flair has a fundamental flaw in her booking that WWE cannot get over. She is too dominant. She never allows her opponent to get too much over on her if they are anything less than the absolute best in the business.
It took Asuka years to beat The Queen. Becky Lynch had to go through a character evolution that made her the best star in wrestling. Sasha Banks always seemed to be booked as lesser, and Bayley only got there with underhanded tactics.
All of this is to say that Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott may be one of the most established women's tag teams in WWE, but they will never be able to defeat Charlotte. This week, they struggled in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match where Billie Kay cost them the win.
While Kay did end up getting in the way, that was not before Charlotte was kicking out of moves before the referee counted one. The Queen is just too protected, and WWE should have already learned from Roman Reigns that stars are more liked and respected when they can sell a beating.
The tag team championships need to be taken off Charlotte and Asuka quickly. The Empress of Tomorrow is still overshadowed by The Queen, and Charlotte seems poised to hold Asuka back rather than push her forward, much like the rest of the Raw women's roster.
Sami Zayn Can Do Anything on SmackDown and Be the Star of the Show
SmackDown was a better show this week for having Sami Zayn handcuffed to a steel barricade on the sideline most of the night. He was hilarious playing off everyone, including Daniel Bryan and Sasha Banks.
While his ultimate plan was to ruin Big E's WWE Intercontinental Championship defense, he got in so many great signs and lines along the way. He could legitimately feud with anyone on the blue brand and make it work.
The Master Strategist will be in the men's Royal Rumble, and he needs to bring this level of clever planning to the table in that contest. He has the potential to do things no one else could, making the most of the unique flaws in the Rumble match.
Few have the charisma and talent of Zayn, but it is The Master Strategist's intelligence and understanding of this sport that makes him special. He is a pro's pro who will do exactly what needs to be done to remain relevant.
It is hard to say what Zayn will do after the Rumble. He's not winning the match, and his feud with Big E is nearing its end. He could turn face and join Kevin Owens again. He could find another wrestler to annoy. He could just win back his title and run with it. Whatever it is, he will be great.
Bianca Belair Impresses as Bayley Continues to Build Her Up
Bianca Belair is a freak athlete. WWE found a talent who is so strong, fast and agile that the company has not known what to do with her. Running an obstacle course with Bayley sounded like a bad idea on the surface; however, Belair dominated it to further elevate herself.
The EST has found her confidence to the point that it is obvious she knows she is a star. She has found a way to pair her athleticism with a constant focus on telling a story. It all works wonderfully, but it can be easy to forget just how much she outshines her peers.
No one in WWE, especially the women, can match up to Belair. She carried Otis across the length of the ring with near ease. It was quite the moment, as The EST effortlessly crushed the obstacle course that The Role Model tried to cheat her way through.
Bayley has done wonders for taking that pure talent and molding it into the spotlight. Her feud with The EST has shined a spotlight on both women. The Role Model has a great temporary role as veteran willing to put over the next generation, and Belair will benefit more than just about anyone.
The Role Model is talented but not nearly the athlete Belair can be. If Bayley keeps challenging Belair to assert her dominance, it will set up The EST to catch the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe.