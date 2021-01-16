Adam Pearce Tricks Roman Reigns, Bayley's Talk Show, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

The Riott Squad used to be a trio when Sarah Logan was still with WWE, but ever since Morgan and Riott reunited in 2020, they have been a duo. A former IIconic looked to change that Friday.

Kay inadvertently helped Morgan and Riott defeat Natalya and Tamina in a tag match on New Year's Day and used the mistake as a way to try to get into their good graces.

Both women seemed apprehensive but gave her a shot. Kay tried to get into the spirit by wearing some clothing that looked like she Googled "What do punks wear?" and bought the first thing she saw.

Unfortunately for the Australian, she accidentally cost Morgan the match when she climbed into the ring to avoid Tamina. The distraction allowed Natalya to roll Morgan up for the pin.

While they did not attack or insult Kay for her mistake, Morgan and Riott did not look happy—and for good reason. The odds are we will see more of this over the next few weeks.

Kay is going to keep trying to find some new friends after she and Peyton Royce were forced to split up last year, so she is going to attempt to help Morgan or Riott again in the future.

She will probably screw things up at least one more time, but seeing as she seems genuine in her effort to be accepted by somebody else, there will come a time when she does something right and earns some respect from The Riott Squad. If she were able to get them a match for the women's tag titles, it would go a long way toward erasing any mistakes.

Kay has embraced her role as a comedic character, and if she continues to put all of her effort into it, she could quickly become one of the most entertaining stars on the roster.