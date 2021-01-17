Quick Takes on Triple H's WWE Raw Return, Sting in AEW, Babyface Nakamura, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In the absence of WWE champion Drew McIntyre, who has tested positive for COVID-19, Triple H returned to Raw and rekindled his rivalry with Randy Orton for one night.

The brief brawl between the two ended when the lights went out and The Game inexplicably disappeared. Despite his appearance being advertised in advance, Raw's ratings failed to improve, indicating that the program has much bigger issues that can't be solved so easily.

All Elite Wrestling isn't above bringing back names from the past, but at least their legends have largely been utilized well. Although Sting still feels special more than a month into his stint with the promotion, it's high time AEW gets to what's next with The Icon and not run the risk of overexposing him.

All signs seem to be leading to Sting teaming with Darby Allin in some fashion, but the question is when. Even if the idea is to build to a bout pitting the two of them against Team Taz at February's Revolution event, there is no need for the former WCW world heavyweight champion to appear on every episode of Dynamite until then.

On the SmackDown side of things, Shinsuke Nakamura's apparent babyface turn has everyone excited. It's been years since The King of Strong Style last embraced the audience, and this much-needed character change should be what gets him back on track.

This installment of Quick Takes will analyze all of the aforementioned topics in addition to why WWE should capitalize on Cesaro's huge win over Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, predictions for the 2021 men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and more.