Breaking Down the Latest WWE Rumors on the Road to Royal Rumble 2021

WWE

WWE has little time left to match huge expectations for the 2021 edition of its Royal Rumble event.

Scheduled for January 31, this year's Royal Rumble follows last year's instant classic, which featured highlights like the dominance of Keith Lee, Edge's stunning in-ring return, Brock Lesnar's unforgettable performance and the strapping of a rocket to Drew McIntyre's back as the top guy in the company.

It's going to be a tall order for WWE to again reach the same heights. McIntyre and Roman Reigns figure to headline in their respective title matches, though a great unknown hangs over both rumble matches, which feature WrestleMania matches as the reward for the winners.

Written another way, now is the best time of year for WWE rumors, so let's dive into the latest from the mill.