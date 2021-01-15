WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 15

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 15January 16, 2021
Vengeance, thy name is Roman Reigns.
It is a reality that faced Adam Pearce again Friday as the WWE official signed the contract for his Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble on January 31.
The tense in-ring promo segment headlined a SmackDown that continued the march to the annual extravaganza, with both men and women announcing their entries into the namesake matches.
What fate awaited Pearce and who cashed their ticket to the Rumble pay-per-view?
Find out with this recap of the January 15 episode.
Match Card
- Contract signing for the Universal Championship Match at Royal Rumble
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso
- Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin
Announced for Friday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.
Shinsuke Nakamura Silences Jey Uso
Moments after Paul Heyman vowed to fix the contract for a dissatisfied Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship defense against Adam Pearce at Royal Rumble, Jey Uso hit the ring to kick off the evening’s broadcast.
“We run this show!” Uso said of him and Reigns. He warned Pearce about what awaits him at Royal Rumble and suggested WWE officials thank The Tribal Chief for their success. He declared his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and vowed to go to Raw, where he would win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.
Uso said Shinsuke Nakamura should be thanking him and his family for letting him survive last week. This brought The Artist out, to his old theme music, for the first match of the night. Nakamura fanned the flames, calling Uso the puppy to Reigns’ Big Dog. He caught him with a kick ahead of the commercial break.
Grade
B
Analysis
Uso was strong here, coming across as natural rather than scripted. He was passionate and put over the current nature of his relationship with Reigns, talking up The Tribal Chief and putting his family over as the most badass entity in the sport.
Yet, the moment Nakamura appeared and confronted him, he ate a big boot to the face that silenced him.
As it should any yapping heel. It worked well and set the stage for the opening match on the night.
The return of Nakamura’s old theme would suggest a babyface turn is either in the making or is already completed.