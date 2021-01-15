NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Victor Oladipo, Jaylen Brown and More

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Oladipo comes to Houston under interesting circumstances.

The 28-year-old was surrounded by trade speculation early in the offseason amid rumors he wanted out of Indiana. The Pacers kept their former cornerstone to start the 2020-21 season but saw an opportunity to add a young talent in LeVert while also getting out of Oladipo's contract.

Suddenly, Oladipo has gone from an upstart Pacers team to a Rockets outfit yet to establish an identity after trading away one of the best players in franchise history in Harden. Will Oladipo want to stay?

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Oladipo does not want to be in Houston and would like to find himself playing for the Miami Heat.

He was a rumored target for Miami, but ESPN's Zach Lowe reported in November the Heat were backing away. Perhaps team president Pat Riley will get aggressive after Brooklyn's acquisition of Harden, but that remains to be seen.

Houston would probably prefer Oladipo to showcase his All-Star form for the Rockets. He is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting over 36 percent from beyond the arc and has shown flashes of playmaking resembling the guy who was named All-NBA in 2018.

Then again, the Rockets could flip him if they are not confident in their ability to extend him. Oladipo will be a free agent at the end of the season.