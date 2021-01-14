AEW Dynamite Continues Hot Streak, Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Again

Photo credit: AEW.

AEW Dynamite continued its recent run of success with another ratings win over WWE NXT on Wednesday night.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online, AEW Dynamite averaged 762,000 viewers during its two-hour show on TNT, while WWE NXT averaged 551,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on USA Network.

The main event of Dynamite saw Darby Allin defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage, with Team Taz members surrounding the ring in support of Cage.

Ricky Starks attempted to interfere and cost Allin the title, but Sting arrived and hit Starks with a bat to eliminate him from the equation. That allowed Allin to catch Cage with a crucifix and pin him to retain the TNT Championship.

Also in Dynamite, Pac beat Eddie Kingston, Serena Deeb defeated Tay Conti to retain the NWA Women's Championship, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers beat The Varsity Blondes and Danny Limelight, FTR defeated Jurassic Express, and Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Taylor must act as Miro's butler for the next month.

On NXT, the annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic started with three first-round matchups taking place to kick off the tournament.

The main event featured Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Roderick Strong facing Breezango. Cole and Strong were in jeopardy of losing when Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch showed up and attempted to injure Kyle O'Reilly outside the ring.

NXT champion Finn Balor made the save out of respect for O'Reilly, however, and the team of Cole and Strong managed to beat Breezango and advance.

Another Dusty Classic match saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas team against the debuting duo of Wes Lee and Nash Carter, or MSK.

Lee and Carter were known as Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, respectively, in Impact Wrestling and teamed with Trey Miguel as The Rascalz. Lee and Carter were highly impressive in beating Scott and Atlas to advance.

The third Dusty Classic match resulted in The Grizzled Young Veterans beating Ever-Rise to advance to the second round.

Also on NXT, Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Johnny Gargano beat Dexter Lumis and Xia Li won another squash match.

