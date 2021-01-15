AJ Styles Shoots on WWE Royal Rumble Debut, Bullet Club, Retirement and More

2 of 7

Not only did most fans never think they would see Styles in WWE, but he was also never expected to get beyond a certain level to fulfill his potential as a main event player. Needless to say, he shattered that glass ceiling pretty quickly.

It was almost unheard of for anyone to come from TNA, Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro-Wrestling and cement themselves as a star from the get-go.

However, Styles had no trouble doing just that and believes there were a ton of factors that have resulted in his run being such a success.

"Talent, timing, circumstances, being able to adapt and learn," he said. "The thing is, when I got to WWE, I still had a lot to learn with the way things are done there because it is done differently. Trust me when I say this.

"You have to be told one time. That's it. And you have to get it right. You don't want to make the big man mad, so you want to be able to listen, understand and get it right the first time. I was able to do that.

"Don't get me wrong, there are things I still screw up like everyone else. I'm not perfect, but that's what it was about. And humbling yourself, too, by the way. There have been some humbling experiences I went through in WWE that I appreciate to this day."

Styles' evolution from when he started out in TNA to his New Japan Pro-Wrestling stint was sensational. The time he spent in Japan was what got him noticed by WWE and helped him to grow exponentially as a performer, both in the ring and on the mic.

When he was negotiating with WWE, there was no guarantee he would be able to retain his brand, image or even his name. Triple H told him outright not to get his hopes up, yet he arrived with everything intact anyway.

"I remember Triple H and I talking, and he said, 'I don't know if we're going to be able to keep your name,'" Styles recalled. "I said, 'That's fine. I have no problem. Just so you know, I have this huge tattoo on my side that says AJ. It's not my name—it's my kids' initials and birthdays, but just throwing that out there.' Luckily, I was able to keep the whole name AJ Styles, and it worked out for the best."

Most wrestlers have to report to NXT first upon signing with WWE regardless of their fame or experience level. Although he would have been fine with a run on the black-and-gold brand before transitioning to the main roster, Styles felt going to the main roster right away was the smarter choice at the age of 38 to ensure he wasn't wasting any time.

"I would have, I think, gone to NXT for a couple of months to get familiar with what's going on and how it's done there, but I felt like as far as my career is concerned, I didn't really have the time to spend in NXT," he said. "I knew it had to be on the main roster so that, somehow, some way, I could make myself a bigger star. In the end, this is a job, and I'd like to make more money—as much as I can before I retire."