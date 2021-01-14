Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ric Flair, Kofi Kingston and More

1 of 4

Naitch is back!

At least according to Dave Meltzer, who reported Ric Flair's return as an on-screen character for WWE on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Flair appeared on WWE programming as part of the special Legends Night edition of Raw, inadvertently tripping up daughter Charlotte during her and Asuka's tag team match against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

As we found out Monday on the company's flagship show, there was nothing accidental about it. Flair again cost his daughter a victory, this time revealing a cozy relationship of sorts with Evans.

The angle already smarts of the Dawn Marie-Al Wilson affair that occurred on SmackDown back in 2002, a storyline that saw a young woman bed her rival's father and resulted in some surreal angles and vignettes.

WWE has actively chased an edgier product of late, what with Randy Orton running around lighting people on fire and the like. A torrid affair between The Nature Boy and The Sassy Southern Belle would certainly fit the direction the company is trying to head in.

Whether it is a long-term storyline or an attempt by WWE to break up the monotony of Charlotte constantly challenging for titles remains to be seen, but the potential is there for Evans to benefit exponentially and get back on track after a so-so 2020.