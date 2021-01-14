    Report: NBA Adding 3rd Game Day COVID-19 Test to Current Regimen Amid Outbreak

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA is reportedly adding additional COVID-19 testing as it attempts to play the season in home markets amid the global pandemic.  

    According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the league sent a memo to its teams on Wednesday explaining it is adding a third, day-of-game PCR test to the testing that is already done. The league currently has a PCR test and rapid test plan in place, and this third one will return results for players and officials one hour before tipoff on game days.

    Playing during the pandemic has presented a number of challenges for the league, especially of late.

    As ESPN reported, eight of the nine game postponements have come since Sunday with the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers "dealing with significant roster depletion in recent days because of positive tests, tracing—which indicates if someone has been in an unsafe amount of contact with a person who tested positive—or both."

    Fortunately for the NBA, it gave itself some flexibility by not announcing the second half of the schedule in case postponed games needed to be considered.

    Still, the postponements are adding up, and the start of the 2020-21 season stands in stark contrast to the success the league experienced at the end of the 2019-20 campaign when it played inside the controlled environment of the Walt Disney World Resort bubble and did not have a single positive COVID-19 test.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In addition to the third added test, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bontemps reported Tuesday that the NBA is making a number of changes to its health and safety protocols.

    Players will not be allowed to have non-team guests inside their hotel rooms, away-from-work interactions will be limited to family and household members, players cannot arrive at arenas more than three hours before tipoff on game days, and interactions should be limited to elbows and fist bumps.

    What's more, players and coaches must wear their masks while on the bench.

    Related

      Harden Traded to Nets

      Rockets, Nets, Cavs and Pacers make four-team blockbuster that places Harden in Brooklyn and Oladipo in Houston (multiple reports)

      Harden Traded to Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Traded to Nets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Will the Harden-KD-Kyrie Experiment Work? 🤔

      Breaking down the X's and O's of the NBA's newest three-headed monster 📝

      Will the Harden-KD-Kyrie Experiment Work? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will the Harden-KD-Kyrie Experiment Work? 🤔

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉

      We picked three winners and three losers from today's blockbuster that sent Harden to Brooklyn ⬇️

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠

      Rockets, Nets, Pacers and Cavs shocked the NBA world with four-team blockbuster. We grade the trade for each team ➡️

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report