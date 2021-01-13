No. 4 Texas Upset by No. 15 Texas Tech on Mac McClung's Late Basket

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Mac McClung's last-chance jumper gave No. 15 Texas Tech a comeback victory over No. 4 Texas, 79-77, on the road Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders, who improved to 11-3 with the win, trailed 48-38 at halftime but used a 41-point second frame to upend Texas, which was limited to 29 points in the second half.

The Longhorns' only other loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Villanova on Dec. 6.

McClung ended the night leading all scorers with 22 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, eeking out ahead of Texas star Andrew Jones, who posted 20 points by going an impressive 63.6 percent from the field, hitting four of his six three-point attempts.

Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar and Texas' Jericho Sims each tallied 16 points for their respective teams.

The first half was all Texas. The Longhorns hit 50.0 percent of their shots while holding Texas Tech to 37.0 percent shooting in the opening frame, but the Red Raiders worked quietly.

Those minute mistakes added up for the Longhorns in the second half as the Red Raiders defense continued to force itself into every play. Suddenly, Texas was hitting just 33.3 percent of its shots from the field, committing eight turnovers in the second half to add onto seven from the first frame. Together, those re-possessions resulted in 19 points for the Red Raiders, while a balanced bench produced 18 points.

The Red Raiders will face another tough test against No. 2 Baylor on Saturday, while the Longhorns should have a break against Kansas State the same day.