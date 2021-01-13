John Calipari on UK Players Kneeling During Anthem: Not a 'Good Time to Do It'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari knelt alongside his players when they decided to make a statement during the national anthem ahead of their game against Florida on Saturday, a move they made in protest of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.

But on Wednesday, he took a step back from his team's decision.

"They're 18 years old," he told reporters. "They're learning. These kids are good kids. They've got good hearts. This political time, probably not a real good time to do it."

Calipari said he was unaware of the protest until 90 minutes before the game.

"I think the message pretty much stands for itself," Kentucky forward Keion Brooks said. "We just came together as leaders of the team and decided this is something we want to do to take a stand to what we're seeing in the world today. Coach (Calipari) was with us. It's great to have the man in charge backing you with everything you do."

The protest drew criticism from folks around the state.

A Kentucky sheriff and county jailer posted videos on social media of them burning their Kentucky gear in protest of the anthem demonstration, offering fans the opportunity to trade in their Kentucky apparel for a "back the badge" shirt at a local detention center.

Elsewhere, a fiscal court requested that the university's public funding be reallocated "from unpatriotic recipients to hard working Kentucky [taxpayers.]"

The University of Kentucky president and athletic director issued a joint statement in support of the players.

In Kentucky, 62.1 percent of voters cast their ballots for President Donald Trump, according to CNN. In Fayette County, where the University of Kentucky is located (in Lexington), 59.2 percent of ballots favored President-elect Joe Biden.