    Seahawks Security Manager Charged with Possession, Dealing Child Pornography

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 14, 2021

    A newly-painted Seattle Seahawks' logo for the divisional playoff game sits in the center of the field in the dark under a giant tarp covering the artificial playing surface at the teams' field, CenturyLink Field, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, in preparation for Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers, in Seattle. The tarp, resembling a massive pillow as fans blowing from underneath lift it up to several stories high, is protecting and allowing newly-painted logos and field markings underneath to dry. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks security manager Aaron Miyasato has been arrested on child pornography charges, per Alex Halverson of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

    The 41-year-old "faced two first-degree charges, one concerning the distribution of images of child exploitation and one concerning the possession of said images, according to court documents."

    Miyasato is being held in King County on $50,000 bail, per Susannah Frame of KING 5. Arraignment is scheduled for January 21.

    Frame reported earlier Wednesday afternoon that police found 25,000 child pornography images at Miyasato's home in Renton, Washington, where he was arrested early Tuesday morning.

    The Seahawks released a statement saying that Miyasato was no longer employed with the team following the arrest: "We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest. This individual is no longer employed by our organization."

    Miyasato had worked with the Seahawks for 10 years, per Halverson.

