Michigan State vs. No. 5 Iowa Postponed Amid Spartans' COVID-19 Issues

Michigan State's men's basketball game against No. 5 Iowa scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of issues related to COVID-19.

Guard Steven Izzo, the son of MSU head coach Tom Izzo, and his roommate, center Mady Sissoko, have both tested positive for the virus, per the coach. Both players are isolated and will not play for 17 days, per Big Ten protocols.

The two sides are working with the Big Ten to explore options for rescheduling the contest.

"I'm really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone," Izzo said in a statement. "I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could."

Coach Izzo tested positive for the virus in November.

In a release, Iowa said the schedule change was "mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution."

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Nebraska and Penn State are also paused as they deal with their own COVID-19 issues, according to Mark Emmert and Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central. The pair reported that Iowa had its own COVID-19 issues over the summer but has enjoyed a virus-free season.

Each Big Ten team has extra days off in its schedule as all of the teams aim to complete a 20-game schedule, but Iowa and MSU's breaks do not align.

Iowa's next scheduled game is Sunday night against Northwestern, while Michigan State is still slated to play Indiana on Sunday at noon.