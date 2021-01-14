Advice for StatHero NBA Team Survivor Picks for January 14

0 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Survivor pools are typically associated with the NFL, but StatHero extends it to the NBA with daily fantasy basketball contests.

Players can enter competitions where they craft a lineup of four players from the same NBA team. All they have to do to receive a payout and advance to the next day is beat StatHero's squad.

Each contest runs up to eight days or ends when just one person is left standing. Like in a conventional survivor pool, a team can only be used once. Unlike in a typical survivor fixture, the NBA team doesn't need to win its game as long as your lineup nets more fantasy points than the house.

The simple scoring system awards points for just five categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals) while penalizing turnovers. Blocks and steals are worth three each.

Star power reigns supreme in the NBA, and these StatHero games are no exceptions. Each lineup is led by an MVP, whose point tally doubles. Since this isn't a DFS tournament where only a select few can win, there's no need to shy away from the top guys.

A busy day that altered the Association's landscape also took an MVP away from Thursday's action. While the highlighted team doesn't brandish a marquee superstar, its two headliners are working to earn that status this season.